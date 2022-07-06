Comedian Samay Raina slammed by netizens for making sexist joke on abortions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Just a few days after the United States Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe vs Wade judgement, ending women’s abortion rights in the country, Indian comedian Samay Raina made a series of jokes about it, which were not received well by netizens.

In a tweet, Samay Raina wrote, “Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (I had written a funny tweet on my girlfriend, she made me delete it because she didn’t like it; if I tell her to get an abortion next, she shouldn’t say ‘my body my choice’)”

Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 5, 2022

The tweet sparked controversy on Twitter with Netizens called him out on grounds of misogyny and trivialising an issue as sensitive as abortion.

samay raina is what happens when the unfunniest person in the group gets hyped up out of pity — pintu2 (@pintutoo) July 5, 2022

Samay Raina, you better comment on your parents and not mine. Ask your women audience if it’s triggering or not. These people are potential criminals who go around joking about women’s body & think it’s fine to “abuse” somebody in the name of a joke. https://t.co/oWrvO0hZiA — Hrishi Raj Anand (@hrishirajanand_) July 5, 2022

Everybody who is a actually replying on Samay Raina’s latest “derogatory” “triggering” tweet with some expectations of apology. Let me tell you, don’t! You will get more TRIGGERED. pic.twitter.com/g36k1WrAok — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) July 5, 2022

Despite criticism by scores of netizens, Raina stood by his comments claiming that he had just made a ‘simple’ joke. The comedian also replied to several users who slammed him with offensive remarks, reportedly making personal comments.

Had made a simple joke saying ‘My girlfriend made me delete my funny tweet so I guess I can now make her delete her fetus’. Was an obviously ironical joke.

She didn’t like the joke and said I need to change it immediately and I did. The joke now beings with ‘My ex girlfriend…’ — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 6, 2022

Fear of cancellation from the left is why we don’t have comics like Andrew Schulz, Jimmy Carr, Dave Chapelle, Ricky Gervais in the Indian comedy scene. Don’t worry, I’m here to change that. Jabh tak janta saath hai, yeh log kuch nahi ukhaad sakte. 🤞🔥 — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 5, 2022