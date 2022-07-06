Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
Comedian Samay Raina slammed by netizens for making sexist joke on abortions

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 6 July 22
Just a few days after the United States Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe vs Wade judgement, ending women’s abortion rights in the country, Indian comedian Samay Raina made a series of jokes about it, which were not received well by netizens.

In a tweet, Samay Raina wrote, “Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (I had written a funny tweet on my girlfriend, she made me delete it because she didn’t like it; if I tell her to get an abortion next, she shouldn’t say ‘my body my choice’)”

The tweet sparked controversy on Twitter with Netizens called him out on grounds of misogyny and trivialising an issue as sensitive as abortion.

Despite criticism by scores of netizens, Raina stood by his comments claiming that he had just made a ‘simple’ joke. The comedian also replied to several users who slammed him with offensive remarks, reportedly making personal comments.

