Comfortable win for Rashmikaa in ITF World Tennis Tour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 09:34 PM

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty recorded a comfortable win in the singles qualifying first round of the ITF World Tennis Tour W 100 in Bonita Bay Club, Florida, USA on Tuesday.

In the clash, the State player defeated Sia Cariov of USA 6-0, 6-0 in the one-sided match.

Results: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Sia Cariov (USA) 6-0, 6-0.