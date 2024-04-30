Comfortable win for Rashmikaa in ITF World Tennis Tour

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty recorded a comfortable win in the singles qualifying first round of the ITF World Tennis Tour W 100 in Bonita Bay Club, Florida, USA on Tuesday.
In the clash, the State player defeated Sia Cariov of USA 6-0, 6-0 in the one-sided match.
Results: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Sia Cariov (USA) 6-0, 6-0.