Rashmikaa pair enters ITF $25K Women tournament quarterfinals

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, the duo of Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehee Choudhari eased past compatriots Kashish Bhatia and Sahira Singh 6-0, 6-1 to enter the last eight stage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 08:37 PM

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehee Choudhari in action during the match.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehee Choudhari entered quarterfinals of the ITF $25K Women tournament in Gurugram on Wednesday.

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, the Indian duo eased past compatriots Kashish Bhatia and Sahira Singh 6-0, 6-1. In the singles event, Rashmikaa defeated Ikumi Yamazaki of Japan 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

Also Read All-round Prakash powers Green Park to big victory

Meanwhile, another Hyderabad player Sahaja Yamalapalli also stormed into the pre-quarterfinals after she downed A Koshiishi of Japan 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Doubles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty & Vaidehee Choudhari bt Kashish Bhatia/Sahira Singh 6-0, 6-1; Singles: Round of 32: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt A Koshiishi (JPN) 6-4, 6-2; Singles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Ikumi Yamazaki (JPN) 6-1, 6-2.