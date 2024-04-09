Rashmika pair records easy win

Representing the Indian team, the duo recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mehetia Boosie and R Coffin of Pacific Oceania.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Prarthana G Thombare recorded an easy win doubles tie in the Billie Jean King Cup at Changsha, China on Tuesday.

Representing the Indian team, the duo recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mehetia Boosie and R Coffin of Pacific Oceania. In the singles clashes, Rutuja Bhosale cruised past Tarani Kamoe 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided encounter. Ankita Raina defeated Saoirse Breen 6-1, 6-3 as the Indian team dominated the fixture with a 3-0 scoreline triumph over Pacific Oceania.

Results: Rutuja Bhosale bt Tarani Kamoe 6-0, 6-0; Ankita Raina bt Saoirse Breen 6-1, 6-3; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/ Prarthana G Thombare bt Mehetia Boosie/ R Coffin 6-1, 6-1.