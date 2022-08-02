Command and Control Centre inauguration: Traffic advisory issued on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the inauguration of Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills on Road No. 12 on Thursday. Traffic restrictions will be in force from 11 am to 5 pm.

As there will be heavy congestion on Road No.12, motorists have been asked to take alternative routes.

Traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar, Banjara Hills should go towards Jubilee Hills check-post to Road No.36, Road No.45 towards Madhapur. Traffic coming from Masab Tank towards Road No.12, Banjara Hills may take alternate routes towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Road No.10, Zaheera Nagar and Cancer Hospital.

Similarly, traffic coming from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island may take alternate routes towards Jubilee Hills Check-post, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT and NFCL towards Punjagutta.

Traffic coming from Masab Tank towards Road No.12 and Jubilee Hills may take alternate routes via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills.