‘Commerce’ continues to be top choice for UG students in Telangana

In first phase DOST counselling, 39.43% have opted for the stream

Hyderabad: Commerce course at the undergraduate level continues to be the top choice for students in the State. In fact, the number students opting for Commerce has gone up as compared with the last year.

While 1,67,130 were allotted undergraduate seats through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2021 first phase admission counselling, 65,897 students (39.43 per cent) have chosen Commerce stream. Last year, the number of students opting for the same course stood at 53,327 which were 37.73 per cent of the total allotments.

Faculty wise allotment of the degree seats shows that Physical Science stream was another favourite option among students with 35,731 i.e., 21.38 per cent opting for it, while last year the same stream had 32,751 allotments in the first phase admissions. Similarly, the seats in the Life Sciences courses were awarded to 33,017 students (19.75 per cent).

“With growing e-commerce business, there is a demand for Commerce students. Also, in tune with global and market requirements, the Commerce curriculum is being updated regularly. The Life Sciences and Physical Science courses too have a good demand,” Telangana State Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairman and DOST 2021 convener, Prof R Limbadri said.

While, the number of allotments in Arts stream stood at 22,594 which is 13.52 per cent of the total seat allotments. The allotments for Data Science course has gone up from 2,598 in 2020 to 3,273 in 2021.

This year, 2,06,044 students registered in the phase-1 admissions as against 1,71,275 in 2020.

All candidates who have been awarded seats in the first phase were instructed to reserve the same through self-reporting online by paying Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 as the case may be in the DOST candidate login. Those failing to do so stand to forego their seats. Students have been given an opportunity to slide into a better seat but only after self-reporting online.

The registration for the second phase and the exercise of web options which began on Thursday will go on till August 18.

Toppers go for varsity, government colleges

Hyderabad: For toppers in the intermediate public examinations, the universities constituent and government degree colleges are the first preference for their undergraduate education in the State. This is evident from the DOST first phase admissions.

Mittapally Akshaya, DOST first ranker who secured 99.40 per cent in intermediate has chosen BSc Physical Science course in Nizam College, while second ranker (99.40 per cent in inter) Sarvi Swathi opted for BSc Life Science course at University Arts and Science College, Subedari, Hanamkonda. Both the candidates were allotted seats in their respective chosen courses.

Similarly, DOST third ranker (99.20 per cent in inter) Konne Rakesh got a seat in BSc Physical Science at Kakatiya Government Degree College, Hanamkonda, while the fourth ranker (99.20 per cent in inter) Yerram Hrushikesh Raju received seat allotment in the BSc Physical Science programme at Nizam College. Also, the fifth ranker (99.20 per cent in inter) Malaika opted for BSc Life Science at University College for Women (Autonomous), Koti.

Given the faculty with expertise in various domains and with the best infrastructure in place along with diversified cultures, students chose to join the universities constituent and government degree colleges, officials said.

