Committed to moulding ‘green crusaders’

Meghana’s NGO called ‘Save Water and Nature’ mostly seeks to involve students of neighbouring colonies to solve environmental issues as she believes ‘solve locally to see globally’, her mantra for the past 15 years since she been working in the field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: A learner, a teacher, an award-winning environmentalist and mother of two enthusiasts, Meghana Masunuri is the founder of the Google recommended Fountainhead Global School, Hyderabad, which provides students with holistic education in the true sense.

Meghana’s NGO called ‘Save Water and Nature’ mostly seeks to involve students of neighbouring colonies to solve environmental issues as she believes ‘solve locally to see globally’, her mantra for the past 15 years since she been working in the field.

Also, her school is the first ever to revive an urban lake in Hyderabad which she also shared in the water conference (2023) at the UN. The basic procedure was to build a bund around the lake, post which they cleared all the sewage from the lake, improved its water quality and after a zillion efforts, it finally became a pure rainwater lake where fishes can survive.

Meghana stresses the need for collaboration between the government and the people to keep a place clean because neither of them will be able to do it on their own.

“This thing is still missing in our society and everyone waits for someone else to do it but who is that someone and when will they come is the question,” she says.

Meghana teaches her students with a motto to make them fearless so that they can open up and speak up their mind, and always be ready to solve problems where giving up is not an option.

Her team also conducts ‘Ozone Run’ in September where they invite ecofriendly people from around the world to bring in more awareness.

For her works on various fronts, Meghana won the ‘Pride of Telangana’ award for exemplary work in education, ‘Global Teacher Prize’ Top 50, 2021 and has also been Hyderabad Champion for Google WEOW. Both her daughters Bilvoa and Teerdha also work with Meghana and donate their savings to the society. They have also donated their hair to cancer patients charities, twice.

“It’s not just creating a bright future for students, we strive to make the environment also a better place to live in,” adds Meghana.

– By Soha Mann