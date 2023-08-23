“Communication link established…” ISRO shares images of lunar surface after soft landing of lander Vikram

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

New Delhi: As the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing near the South pole of the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday shared images of the lunar surface from Vikram during the descent.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, ISRO said, “The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Updates: The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.

This makes India the fourth country “ after the US, China, and Russia “ to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface; it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Special screenings of the soft landing were organised across the country, including schools, science centres, and public institutions. ISRO made the live action available on theÂ ISROÂ website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.