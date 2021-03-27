Communist leader’s body donated to medical college in Nizamabad

CPI (ML) New Democracy party paid tributes to Lingaiah on Friday and kept his body at party office NR Bhavan for people to pay tributes.

Nizamabad: Family members of Communist leader Algot Lingaiah (82), who died on Thursday at his native village Puppalapalli, donated his body to the Nizamabad medical college for research. CPI (ML) New Democracy party paid tributes to Lingaiah on Friday and kept his body at party office NR Bhavan for people to pay tributes. Later the body was taken to the Nizamabad medical college with a procession and handover to the medical college authorities.

CPI (ML) New district Secretary Vanamala Krishana said that Lingaiah used to mingle with people and fought on various issues. Leaders of various political parties and people from all walks of life paid their last respects to Lingaiah.