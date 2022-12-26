‘Communist parties need to unite to overthrow BJP from power’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: Stating that fascist and fanatical rule was continuing in the country, CPI former National General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said that the combination of CPI and CPI(M) would help build a powerful mass movement in the country and create a broader unity with democratic and secular parties to overthrow the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at a public meeting organised on the occasion of the foundation day of the party here on Monday, Sudhakar Reddy stated that communist parties coming together has become the need of the hour as there was a need to build a mass movement in the country with the like minded parties and organisations to end fascists and fanatical rule. He said the fascism could be defeated by the reunification of communists and achieving broad democratic unity. He called upon the party members to organise struggles on public issues and fight for the rights of the people .

The senior CPI leader said that there was a historical responsibility on communists to fight for the rights of the people and added that CPI has raised the consciousness of students, youth, women and maintained the fighting spirit among them.

Former MLC K. Nageshwar warned that if the multi-pronged attack on the Constitution in the country was not stopped, there would be situations where a case of sedition would be registered even if future lectures are given. Speaking on the topic of “Protection of the Constitution Federal System” , he said if delimitation of constituencies were done as per the proposal of 2011 census, the number of seats would decrease in the Southern States and the seats would increase in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

A massive rally was also organised by the party on the occasion in which hundreds of leaders and party workers took part. CPI State Secretary Koonanneni Sambasivarao, National Secretary Syed Aziz, National Committee members Palla Venkat Reddy and several senior leaders attended the meeting.