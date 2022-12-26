Khammam: CPI leader calls for unity of Left, democratic forces to face BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Khammam: CPI senior leader and former legislator Puvvada Nageshwar Rao stressed on the need of uniting the Left and democratic forces to dethrone the BJP government at the Centre.

Nageshwar Rao addressed the party workers here on Monday marking the party’s 98th foundation day. The BJP government was promoting corporate forces Ambani and Adani that were looting the country’s natural resources, he alleged.

In the wake of IT, ED raids and attempts to buy MLAs, it has become imperative for the CPI to go along with the non-BJP parties. The party workers have to get ready to fight against the communal minded BJP, he said.

In a similar manner, the CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, who interacted with the media in the city on Monday, said defeating the BJP in the coming polls was the main agenda of the Communist parties.

The CPI (M) would support the parties that fight against the BJP, the poll alliances would depend on that factor and the same would apply to the BRS as well. Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements that irrespective of the numbers of seats the BJP would come to power again reveal his authoritarian character, he said.

Veerabhadram noted that the Munugode Assembly by-election proved the importance of Communist parties. The votes cast for the BJP candidate K Raj Gopal Reddy in the by-election were the votes he had gained in his personal capacity but not because of the BJP.

He accused the BJP of spreading communalism speedily across the country and the Communist parties have chalked out a special action plan to tackle it. Religious sentiments were being provoked at places where secularism was strong.

The CPI (M) leader denied the reports that he was going to contest for Palair Assembly seat or Khammam Lok Sabha seat. The party would take a call on the matters related to election contests, he said.