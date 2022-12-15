Commuters to now enjoy 5G services inside Hyderabad metro trains

Apart from the metro rail, people can also avail of 5G services at the Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:49 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis can now enjoy ultra-fast 5G connectivity while commuting by metro rail, with Bharti Airtel announcing the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in the city, connecting key locations and transport hubs.

Apart from the metro rail, people can also avail of 5G services at the Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

“In addition, customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus in multiple locations in the city, including Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, HITEC City, Gachibowli, Bowenplly, Kompally, RTC Cross Roads, Koti, Malakpet, Charminar, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Kupatpally, Miyapur, etc. Airtel is in the process of augmenting its network further, making its services available across the city in due course of time,” the company said.

Airtel 5G Plus works across all 5G phones and promises to give customers tremendous speeds and the best voice experience. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.