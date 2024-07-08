Sangareddy: 30-year-old techie consumes 130 sleeping pills, ends life

The victim, identified as Rina, was married and divorced a few years ago; she was reportedly taking medicines for depression

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A 30-year-old woman, who was working from home for a software firm, was found dead in her home at Madhavpuri Colony under the Ameenpur police station limits. She was found to have consumed 130 sleeping pills last night.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when she did not wake up. The victim was identified as Rina, who was married and divorced a few years ago. She was staying with her parents while working for a software firm from home.

Rina reportedly was taking medicines for depression following suggestions from a doctor. Police said she had consumed 130 pills on Sunday night while going to sleep and is suspected to have died in her sleep.

The Ameenpur police registered a case. The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Patancheru for postmortem. The investigation is on.