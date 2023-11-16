Complaint lodged against Mynampally seeking disqualification

Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national treasurer PM Sai Prasad has written to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj seeking disqualification of Malkajgiri Congress candidate and sitting MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao for failing to disclose a few details in his nomination affidavit.

Hanumanth Rao, according to Sai Prasad, did not disclose details of criminal case (FIR No:251/2023 in Alwal PS) and property, door no: 1-11-55/1 bearing PTI No: 1160105253. In terms of educational qualification, he filed as nil (but in 2017 & 2018, it was Intermediate, and in 2008, 2009 & 2014 it was BBA from Alabama University, USA).

This apart, his spouse Mynampally Vani (DIN 06472694) is Director of two companies (Arvind Recon India Private Limited & Sri Shiva Shakti Realtors LLP).

All these details were not disclosed by Mynampally Hanumanth Rao in his affidavit while filing his nomination, under section 125 a of Representation of People’s Act 1951 where he can be disqualified. Sai Prasad exuded confidence of Mynampally’s disqualification as Election Commission has made it clear that it would launch criminal prosecution against candidates, who submit false information, besides concealing information in affidavits while submitting their nominations.