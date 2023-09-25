Congress leaders speak out against Mynampally

Even before Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao joined the Congress, local leaders from the party have made things clear to the party high command that he should not be given a ticket to contest the ensuing elections from the constituency.

Medchal District Congress Committee president and BC leader Nandikanti Sridhar said there was no clear assurance or any announcement of issuing tickets to candidates from Malkajgiri constituency.

“People may make announcements but I am making things very clear that I will be contesting from Malkajgiri constituency,” Sridhar told the media.

State Congress senior leaders, including CLP Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP V Hanumanth Rao, former MP Madhuyaskhi Goud and others met Sridhar at his residence here on Monday. After the meeting, Madhuyaskhi Goud said the Congress would not ignore the loyalty and commitment of leaders especially in terms of issuing tickets while welcoming new leaders from other parties.

A false campaign was being run that Mynampally Hanumantha Rao was assured tickets. All decisions would be taken only after the party Screening Committee meeting, he added.

Meanwhile, after meeting State Congress leaders here on Monday, Mynampally said he would join the Congress before Wednesday and was seeking an appointment with AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

He further claimed that the Congress party had also assured him three tickets – Malkajgiri, Medak and Medchal – to him, his son and close associate Nakka Prabhakar Goud.