Completed bridge yet to be opened in Karimnagar

Though the bridge was constructed by spending Rs 7.9 crore, approach road works have not resumed so far.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 3 July 2024, 11:17 PM

High level bridge constructed across Mothe rivulet near Ramadugu.

Karimnagar: The inauguration of a high level bridge constructed across Mothe rivulet near Ramadugu mandal headquarter has been delayed due to non-completion of approach roads. Though the main portion of the bridge was completed, laying of approach roads on either side of the bridge has been dragging on due to delay in land acquisition. The process was stalled reportedly due to delay in payment of compensation to land owners.

As the old bridge was in a dilapidated condition, the previous BRS government had sanctioned a new bridge and the then Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar laid the foundation for the bridge on February 20, 2019. Though the bridge was constructed by spending Rs 7.9 crore, approach road works have not resumed so far. It required Rs 1.80 crore to acquire 1 acre and 33 guntas land required for approach roads. The process was stalled as compensation was not paid to land owners. People from 50 villages of Ramadugu, Pegadapalli and Gollapalli mandals are unhappy with the delay. The old bridge is the only source for these villagers to visit Karimnagar or other places. Every day, thousands of people including students, teachers, employees and others use the bridge to cross the Mothe rivulet. However, it is not possible to cross the rivulet in the rainy season since water overflows on the bridge if there is a small amount of rainfall. So, people are worrying about disruption of road connectivity since the rainy season has started.

Moreover, a number of accidents took place at the old bridge as there is a big curve before entering onto the bridge from the Karimnagar side. So, the new bridge was designed without curves. The condition of the old road towards the bridge is also in bad shape. Commuters are facing troubles to travel as there are several potholes on the road and there is no protection wall either.

People wanted the government officials and public representatives to take the initiative and complete the approach roads to the new bridge.