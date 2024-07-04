Telangana: Police register case on killing of stray dog in Karimnagar

Published Date - 4 July 2024

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Town-I police have registered a case in connection with the killing of a stray dog on the collectorate premises on June 14. The case was registered following court’s directions.

The stray dog in question had attacked about 14 persons including Chigurumamidi Tahsildhar on June 14. Enraged over the incident, local people killed the dog and dumped it in the drainage.

Knowing about the incident, PCA officer of Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), Adulapuram Goutham lodged a complaint with Karimnagar town-I police station.

As the police had not taken any action, he approached the court, which ordered the police to issue an FIR. Based the court’s instructions, police on Wednesday registered the case under section 428, r/w 34 IPC,11(1)(a)(i)PCAA.

Goutham said that such incidents were taking place due to negligence of municipal authorities. Effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules 2023 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act by municipal corporations was crucial for controlling the stray dog population and ensuring the safety of both animals and humans.

According to these rules, stray dogs must be sterilized, vaccinated and released back into their original area. Rabies eradication is achievable only through systematic anti-rabies vaccinations, he said.