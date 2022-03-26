Comprehensive study material being arranged in 100 libraries: Sabitha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

File Photo: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing filling up of 80,039 vacancies in various government departments, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said comprehensive study material was being arranged in 100 libraries across the State for the benefit of candidates preparing for recruitment exams.

The programme to arrange the study material for recruitment exams in 100 libraries would be launched in Vikarabad district on March 31, she said.

The Minister on Saturday held a meeting with Education department officials on the provision of study material in the libraries and directed library department officials to arrange study material for recruitment exams in 100 libraries at the earliest.

“Apart from study material, all other amenities should be provided in libraries for candidates preparing for the recruitment exams,” she told officials.

Meanwhile, the Minister along with Education department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania visited Aliya School here and inspected works being executed under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme.

Under the pilot project, the State government was taking up infrastructure development works in one each school in Shivarampally and Jillelaguda in Ranga Reddy district, and Aliya and Mahbubia schools in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .