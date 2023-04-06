Conductor run over by bus in Mancherial bus depot

Gangaram (50) was working with the Adilabad depot. He was a resident of Barampur village in Thalamadugu mandal of Adilabad district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:55 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A conductor was run over by an RTC bus while he was coming out of the Mancherial bus depot on Wednesday.

Gangaram (50) was working with the Adilabad depot. He was a resident of Barampur village in Thalamadugu mandal of Adilabad district.

Gangaram died on the spot after the bus belonging to the Mancherial depot ran over him. He was leaving the depot to have lunch at the time of the mishap.

Rash and negligent driving by the driver of the super luxury bus is suspected to have claimed the life of the conductor. Police have shifted the body to the Government General Hospital.