Conference on ‘Net Zero Emissions’ organised at ICFAI

Prof. Basanta K Pradhan, Director and Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai spoke on ‘Macroeconomics of Net Zero Emissions: Navigating the Transition to a Sustainable Future’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: A two-day 16th Annual Doctoral Thesis Conference organised by the ICFAI School of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDRIGIDR), was held on the topic ‘Macroeconomics of Net Zero Emissions’.

hancellor of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education and formerly Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Dr C Rangarajan in his inaugural address said that institutions of higher learning have a dual role to play – disseminating and at the same time increasing accumulated knowledge from research.

Dr Rangarajan said sustained growth calls for increased private investment along with a reduction in government investment. He also said that the government needs to decide on the sectors where investments must be made and pointed out that export-led growth was not viable.

This conference attracted research scholars from several leading institutes in the country including IIMs, IITs, NITs, CESS, and other central and state universities, who will be showcasing their doctoral research.