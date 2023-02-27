| Explained What Are 15 Minute Cities And Why Are Some Against The Concept

Explained: What are 15-minute cities and why are some against the concept?

Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: The neighbourhoods and cities we live in can have a lot of impact on our lives and hence, the urge to live in a better locality is always there.

After Covid-19, various cities went back to the drawing board to analyse and understand what better can be done. Although it existed for some time now, the concept of ‘15-minute cities’ became popular after the pandemic.

What are 15-minute cities?

When the population lives in such cities that everything is accessible so easily, it is bound to have an impact on climate change. When you do not have to travel far, people will reduce the use of cars and other vehicles, which, in turn, will cut down on emissions.

So, what is the problem?

When the concept of 15-minute cities started to gain traction, many people believed that it would lead to mass migration, at least on a regional level. Soon, several conspiracy theories began making the rounds on social networking platforms, even when several countries are yet to take the whole deal seriously.

“People against 15-minute cities, they didn’t vote for NET ZERO policies that will control their lives. The council can ignore them but it the end the people will decide!(sic)” wrote one Twitter user.

A rally against the concept was organised in Oxford that saw a huge turnout where people spoke about how it is impractical and not necessary.