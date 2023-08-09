Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School launches four-year UG programmes

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Vice Chancellor Prof. LS Ganesh said the structure of the newly launched programmes effectively recognizes, identifies and fosters the unique capabilities of each student

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: Adopting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University, launched four-year BCom and BBA programmes beginning this academic year.

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Vice Chancellor Prof. LS Ganesh on Wednesday said the structure of the newly launched programmes effectively recognizes, identifies and fosters the unique capabilities of each student to promote her/his competencies and character.

Students joining the four-year BBA and BCom programmes commencing August will go through the new curriculum. ICFAI Business School Director Prof. Venu Gopal Rao said the decision to adopt the four-year curriculum and credit framework was taken after extensive and incisive discussions with relevant stakeholders – students, faculty, educationists, alumni and recruiters.

“The newly launched programmes will facilitate students to go through courses classified as major, minor, interdisciplinary, ability enhancement, skill enhancement and value added as proposed in the NEP,” he added.