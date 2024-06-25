Confusion over timing for closure of shops in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 01:10 PM

Hyderabad: Although the police backed off from its plans for closure of commercial establishments by 10.30 pm in the city, confusion prevails among the traders’ community over the deadline for closing their business establishments.

On social media, videos of a police patrol vehicle ordering everyone not to come on to roads late in the night and that they would be thrashed if they did so created a scare among people. The police announcement also mentioned that it would no more friendly policing.

On Monday all the shops were shut down by 10.30 pm, following a sense of fear among the citizens. A few shop keepers, had downed the shutters on the first working day of the week by 10.15 pm and rushed to their homes.

“It reminds us of the days when curfew used to be imposed in the city at night. People used to keep a tab on their watch and before time closed down the shops and rushed home to avoid police batons,” said Shaik Yaseer, a trader at Mahboob Chowk.

The roads in several areas including Kalapather, Jahanuma, Fateh Darwaza, Tallabkatta which are usually bustling till midnight wore a deserted look at 11 pm. Traffic volume was also reduced on roads and people attending functions left early for their houses. Team of the Commissioner’s Task Force patrolled the streets in the old city and frisked anyone found moving on the roads.

“We appreciate the concern of the police for the public. But it should not be at the cost of the livelihood of law-abiding citizens. People who return from work late in the night are being verbally abused and humiliated as if they are criminals,” said Mohd Akram, a social activist.

Since Sunday afternoon the social media was abuzz with the reports of Telangana police issuing orders to traders to close down the shops by 10.30 pm. Only on Monday night, the Hyderabad police through its twitter handle clarified that no such orders were issued and business can run till usual timings.

The recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 pm are totally misleading. The shops and establishments will open/close as per the already existing rules only. Hence the same may be noted by all. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 24, 2024

Sources said, the department heads had indeed issued instructions to the field staff to close down the shops by 10.30 pm and conduct thorough frisking operations in the city.