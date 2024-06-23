Decision on early closure of shops evokes sharp reactions from Hyderabad citizens, business community

Following a surge in the violent crimes in the city, the police had asked the establishments to down the shutters by 10.30 pm while advising the citizens against moving around late in the night.

Hyderabad: The directions of the Hyderabad police to close down the commercial establishments by 10.30 pm in the city evoked sharp reactions from the business community and the citizens.

Mohd Jabber, a businessman from Pathergatti said tourists and local people hang around Charminar till midnight and even beyond on weekends as it is a well known tourist attraction. “The government should control crime but it should not be at the cost of the livelihood of law-abiding citizens. There are other ways for crime prevention and it should be explored,” said Jabber.

Another businessman Mohd Sohaib, from Shah Ali Banda said the lifestyle in the old city is changing and people prefer to move around with families in the evening. “We have customers rushing to the shop during closing hours and making purchases. The government should allow the shops to remain open till midnight,” he said.

Anirudha, who runs a tiffin centre at Begum Bazaar, feels in a city like Hyderabad, the shops and commercial establishments should be allowed to run 24 /7. “The city has got its nightlife and families move around on the roads round the clock. Keeping it in mind, it should be left for the management to decide when to close or open the shops. The government or police should not decide it,” he said.

Sai Kiran, a chartered accountant said the government should allow night life to prosper in a city like Hyderabad where people from different States are coming and settling down. “There are other ways to control crime. The shopkeepers or common shoppers are not creating trouble. Then why is the government targeting the common man,” he asked.