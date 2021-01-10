Cong for special session to pass resolution against farm laws

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched a blistering attack on the NDA government on Sunday for supporting corporates and ignoring the interests of farmers who were agitating for the last few weeks against the new farms laws. “We strongly believe that the Centre conspired to bring the new farms laws to hand over agriculture to corporate companies,” he said, speaking at a round-table conference organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at Gandhi Bhavan here.

He said that the Centre was trying to ignore the federal spirit and alleged that plans have been chalked out to scrap crop procurement centres established during the tenure of the Congress government. “We will not tolerate if the government makes an attempts to lift the crop procurement centres,” he said, and demanded that a special session of the State Assembly be convened to pass a resolution opposing the farm laws. “If the special session is not convened, the Congress will come up with a private Bill to oppose the farm laws,” he added.

Former Minister and MLA D Sridhar Babu said the Congress was opposing the farms laws since it goes against the welfare of farmers. “The party has always maintained that farmers would lose good opportunities with these farms laws but the Central government keeps saying that farmers’ income would double through the farm laws,” he said, underscoring the need to educate farmers on the adverse effects of the farm laws.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary G China Reddy accused the Centre of trying to cause financial hardships to farmers with the new farm laws. He urged the Central government to accept the demands of the striking farmers. Senior Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao, M Kodanda Reddy, K Ravi from Rythu Swarajya Vedika, agriculture expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy and others were present.

