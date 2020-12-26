Cong likely to serve show-cause notice on V Hanumantha Rao

The high command is likely to issue a show-cause notice to VHR seeking an explanation for his remarks against Revanth and other leaders who are camping in New Delhi

Hyderabad: The Congress high command has taken a serious note of the remarks made by senior leader V Hanumantha Rao (VHR) against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy and others who are seriously lobbying for the TPCC chief post.

Sources said the high command was likely to issue a show-cause notice to VHR seeking an explanation for his remarks against Revanth and other leaders who are camping in New Delhi to convince the party national leadership for the coveted post.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, who submitted a detailed report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to finalise a name for the TPCC president’s post after consulting several leaders in the State, also enquired about the comments VHR made during a media interaction here on Friday.

Sources said VHR crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ targeting a particular community that is aspiring for the TPCC president post. “He might get the notice within a few days,” they said, observing that instead of making comments publicly, he could have met the high command in New Delhi. Probably, the high command could have also considered his views before finalising the name, they said.

Being a senior leader, who worked in various capacities in the party, he must maintain restraint before making any comments on other leaders of the party. These comments could send a wrong message to the cadres of the party, which lost the Dubbaka bypoll and won only two divisions in the recent GHMC elections.

A few leaders from the State are requesting the high command to ensure discipline in the party, asking seniors not to make any comments against other leaders before and after the selection of the new TPCC president. Discipline was necessary keeping in view the larger interests of the party, they added.

Pick new TPCC chief after bypoll: Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, requested the high command not to be in a hurry to finalise the name for the TPCC president’s post. He, in a letter, urged the high command to complete the process only after the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. At the same time, the party should consider the views of all the leaders before finalising a name.

