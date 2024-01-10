Fire accident breaks out in sawmill in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 11:10 AM

Jagtial: A fire broke out in a sawmill in Korutla town in the early hours of Wednesday. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

The incident was in the Sufian sawmill located in Gadiburuju area of Korutla town. Local people, who found flames spreading from the mill, informed the matter to its owner as well as fire service officials.

Knowing about the incident, fire service staff rushed to the spot and doused the flames. According to preliminary estimations, about Rs 1.5 crore worth property was damaged as the entire teakwood and other material were burnt to ashes with the flames engulfing the entire mill.