ACB nabs four officials for graft in Mancherial, Nirmal

An assistant engineer of Panchayat Raj department and a secretary were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Bellampalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 05:48 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial/Nirmal: An assistant engineer of Panchayat Raj department and a secretary were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Bellampalli on Wednesday.

Adilabad ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy said that Paramjyothi, working with Panchayat Raj department in Kasipet mandal and Veerababu, secretary of Perkapalli village were apprehended while receiving the bribe from Ashok, a contractor to clear a bill of a work. They were produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar and were sent to a judicial remand.

Meanwhile, tahsildar Rajeshwari and deputy tahsildar Chinnaiah were taken into custody for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a farmer to register land on his brother’s name in Kadampeddur mandal centre. The complainant Rajanna from Kottamaddipadaga village approached the officials of the revenue department. However, the officials demanded the bribe of Rs 15,000 to perform their duties.