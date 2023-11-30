| Congress Candidate Attacked By Group Of People In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:52 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Charminar, Mujeebullah Shareef was attacked by a group of people at Hussainalam on Thursday.

Mujeebullah was checking the polling process at different polling booths when some persons suspected to be AIMIM party workers attacked him and another persons after an argument. The police acted swiftly and chased away the people.

The victims were shifted to hospital.

Mujeebullah Shareef lodged a complaint with police.