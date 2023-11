Hyderabad: Charminar, HMDA parks to remain closed tomorrow

Hyderabad: In view of Telangana Assembly Elections, authorities have decided to close the iconic Charminar on Thursday.

In addition to Charminar, all parks under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be closed for the day.

Officials have urged citizens to cooperate with the arrangements in place for the elections.