Telangana Polls: Charminar, undisputed stronghold of MIM since 1962

The population in the Charminar constituency comprises people who migrated from Bengal, Gujarat and Rajasthan decades ago and settled here

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 27 November 23

The Charminar seat is considered a launchpad to reach Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: Comprising commercial hubs and residential clusters, the Charminar constituency derives its name from the Charminar monument constructed in 1591 AD by Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

The population in the constituency comprises people who migrated from Bengal, Gujarat and Rajasthan decades ago and settled here. The local Muslim population, including Sunnis and Shias, also stay in different areas of the constituency. “In no other localities of the Old City, you will find people of different regions living happily and prospering,” points out Mohd Ghouse, AIMIM leader.

Also Read MIM confident of another win in Chandrayangutta

There are markets where trade in gold, silver and pearls, cloth, crockery, readymade apparel, handicrafts, antiques, footwear, bangles, sarees and traditional outfits, among others, is done on a big scale. Business worth crores is conducted every day in the markets, which attract people from all over the country.

The constituency is also famous for its heritage structures such as the Char Kaman, Gulzar Houz, Chowmahalla Palace, Mecca Masjid, Purani Haveli, Nizam’s Museum, City College Building, Bibi ka Alawa, Azakhane Zehra, Badeshahi Aashoorkhana and other buildings dating back to the Asaf Jahi era. Hence, tourists visit in hordes daily.

The constituency is one of the oldest Assembly constituencies of the city, which has undisputedly remained with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party since 1962.

The Charminar seat is considered a launchpad to reach Lok Sabha. In 1962, for the first time, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi contested from the Pathergatti constituency. In 1978, it was rechristened as the Charminar constituency and he continuously won the elections till 1983.

In 1984, he contested the Lok Sabha election from Hyderabad and remained the undisputed winner till 1999. In 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi, who was Charminar MLA twice in 1994 and 1999, contested from the Hyderabad parliamentary seat and got elected. He continues to hold his fort to date.

The State government has taken up development works, including the Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalisation Plan, the widening of roads and the Metro rail line, among others, in the constituency.

A tough competition is likely to be witnessed between the Charminar AIMIM candidate former Mayor Mir Zulfeqar Ali, BJP candidate Megha Rani and Congress candidate Mohd Mujeebullah Shareef and Saluddin Lodhi of the BRS.

MIM’s Mumtaz Ahmed Khan won in 2018

In 2018, AIMIM candidate Mumtaz Ahmed Khan won the election by defeating BJP’s T Uma Mahendra. Of the total 1,00,849 votes polled, Mumtaz Khan managed to get 53,808 votes, while Mahendra secured 21,222 votes. The third position was held by Mohd Ghouse — the Indian National Congress candidate who got 16,889 votes. In 2014, the Charminar seat was won by AIMIM candidate Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who got 62,941 votes of the total votes polled, defeating TDP candidate MA Basith, who got 26,326 votes of the total 1,10,189 votes polled.