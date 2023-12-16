Congress cannot use debts as an excuse for not implementing six guarantees: Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Urging the Congress government to start implementing the six guarantees it promised in its poll manifesto, BJP legislator A Maheshwar Reddy said if the government tried to avoid them citing debts accumulated during the previous regime, his party would not keep silent and take the government to task.

Speaking on the thanksgiving motion to the Governor’s address at the assembly on Saturday, Maheshwar Reddy said the Congress government should find means to implement all the promises it made to the people of Telangana. “If you try to use debts accumulated in the last 10-years as an excuse for implementing promises, the BJP and the people of the State will not allow you to do so. You cannot escape from your responsibilities. We are not going to leave you at any cost,”he warned.

The BJP MLA said his party would wait for 100-days and if the government does not implement the promises it would start pressurizing it with the support of the people of the State. “Government should release white paper on the financial situation of the State,”he said.

Demanding the government to give details about its plan with regard to completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation, Maheshwar Reddy said the Congress made tall claims about the project and now that it was in power let the government tell people of the State when it was going to complete the project.

Intervening in the discussion, Industries minister D Sridhar Babu said the BJP members should prevail over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get PRLIS national project status. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka too asked the BJP members to help the government in getting Central assistance. BRS member Kadiyam Srihari urged the government to pass a resolution demanding the centre to grant national project status to PRLIS.