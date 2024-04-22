Revanth backing Komatireddy amid cash-for-vote scare: Maheshwar Reddy

"I think Revanth is not sure of continuing in the post of CM till August. He may be forced to leave the post in the wake of hearing of the cash-for-vote scam on July 24 in the Supreme Court," he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 05:51 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was fearing that he would be convicted in the cash-for-vote scam, hence he was promoting the name of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for the Chief Minister’s post.

“I think Revanth is not sure of continuing in the post of CM till August. He may be forced to leave the post in the wake of hearing of the cash-for-vote scam on July 24 in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Also Read Maheshwar Reddy urges CS to enhance rental amount of Sai Sindhu Foundation

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy said the Chief Minister had come to a conclusion that he would be convicted in the cash-for-vote scam by the SC and sent to prison, hence he was taking the names of party leaders for the CM’s post.

“Usually Congress high command decides about the CM, but I don’t know why he is taking the name of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. We don’t know he might have made similar promises to other Congress leaders too,”he said.

Terming the claims of Revanth Reddy that about 20 BRS MLAs were in touch with him as false, he said in the last four months the Chief Minister managed to induct just three MLAs in the party and it was difficult to believe that he was in touch with 20 MLAs.

“KCR is also claiming that he was in touch with 20 Congress MLAs. Maybe Venkat Reddy is the one who is in touch with him, that’s why Revanth is promoting his name for the CM’s post,”he said.

Accusing Congress of deceiving the people of the State by not fulfilling promises made to them, the BJPLP leader said the Chief Minister had promised to waive farm loan of Rs. 2 lakh and provide Rs. 500 bonus to farmers by August, but what about the other promises,when was he going to fulfil it.

“You will fulfil only two promises made to farmers and what about other promises and six guarantees? When are you going to fulfil other promises? If for every promise CM has to swear by God then he has to swear over 400 times to fulfil all the promises,”he said.