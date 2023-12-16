Telangana Assembly witnesses wordy duel between ruling and Opposition parties

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech, Rama Rao led his side in launching a spirited attack on the Congress by holding it squarely responsible for dwindled fortunes of the region.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday witnessed its maiden bout of a fiercest wordy duel that grabbed the attention of house as themain opposition party, the BRS went all out in demolishing what its MLA K T Rama Rao called as “atrocious claims made in the Governor’s speech” about the ten-year BRS rule and for undermining the role played by the previous government in rebuilding Telangana.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech, Rama Rao led his side in launching a spirited attack on the Congress by holding it squarely responsible for dwindled fortunes of the region. The 50 year rule by the Congress rule in the undivided State cannot be absolved of its responsibility for ruining Telangana. It had literally left the region in shambles, he said.

Also Read Telangana Speaker recognises KCR as Leader of Opposition

What appeared initially as a ‘one-on-one’ verbal combat with the Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka interrupting K T Rama Rao for recalling the days of the Congress in the undivided State instead of restricting the debate to the last ten years of the BRS rule, the heated debate had the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy and a few of his cabinet colleagues on their feet to intervene as the Speaker had a tough time to restore normalcy in the house.

KT Rama Rao lashed out at the treasury benches saying that the Congress rule in the undivided State was still fresh in people’s memory. Telangana region was subjected to gross injustice in the allocation of funds and river waters and provision of jobs. It is a grim reality that the government had to run ‘Gruel Centres’, centres providing porridge to feed the hungry in Palamuru district represented by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Congress leaders including MLAs and ministers remained tight lipped as the Seemandhra leaders expanded the Pothireddypadu Head Regulators to draw more than its allotted share of the Krishna water from the Srisailam backwaters. The region had no water to raise crops all over the State. The grave situation prevailed in the state triggered a wave of migration. Over 14 lakh people had deserted the state in search of fresh meadows to eke out their living.

In areas such as Devarkonda, infants were put out for sale by their own parents, while the old city witnessed marriage of minor girls. K T Rama Rao took strong exception to certain remarks made by the Chief Minister during his intervention demonstrating scant regard he has for the BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.