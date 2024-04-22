Send BRS MPs to Parliament to protect Telangana’s rights: Nama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 07:55 PM

BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao addressing the party workers meeting at Pallegudem in Khammam Rural mandal on Monday.

Khammam: Sitting MP and BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao said that for the protection of rights of Telangana people majority number of BRS MPs should be sent to the parliament.

He along with Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan and former MLA Kandala Upender Reddy addressed the party workers meeting at Pallegudem of Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Monday.

Congress and BJP MPs who won with the votes of Telangana people never spoke for the benefit of the Telangana State in parliament sessions. It was certain that the BRS flag would fly high in Khammam district in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Nageswara Rao said.

He said that there was a serious dissent growing among the people against the Congress government which came to power by giving fraudulent promises before the Assembly elections. The people were feeling sorry for voting for Congress.

Now Telangana public wants the BRS rule and was regretting that they made a mistake by believing in the six guarantees of the Congress. Common public and farmers were facing severe difficulties in terms of irrigation and drinking water supply, Nageswara Rao said.

He demanded the State government to give Rs 25,000 per acre crop damage compensation to the farmers and Rs. 500 bonus as promised by Congress. The party ranks have to go to the people in the villages and explain to them how the welfare schemes implemented by the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached every eligible person, the MP said.

The revolutionary schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima were not implemented in any other State in the country, Nagewara Rao said. He appealed to the voters and cadres to ensure BRS victory in the Lok Sabha elections.