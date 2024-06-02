Congress celebrated State formation day as political event: Laxman

Blaming the Congress for the death of 370 people in 1969 and over 1000 during the second phase of the Telangana movement, the senior BJP leader demanded former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to tender an apology for the deaths of the people of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 06:04 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board Member and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman accused Congress government of celebrating the State’s tenth formation day as a political event and ignoring the martyrs and people who played vital roles in the formation of Telangana.

Speaking after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of State ‘s tenth formation day at the party state office here on Sunday, Laxman expressed displeasure over the Congress government not inviting BJP to take part in the official programme organised by it at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds.

“BJP played a vital role in the formation of Telangana. Still the Congress government ignored it during the State formation day celebration,”he alleged.

“Sonia should have attended the formation day celebrations and tendered an apology to the people of Telangana for the injustice done by the party to the people of the State,”he said.

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of cheating the families of Telangana martyrs, Laxman said the Chief Minister promised to provide assistance to all the people who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana, but even after six-months in power he failed to do justice to them.

“Revanth should not forget that it is due to their sacrifice that he got an opportunity to become CM. Their family’s financial condition is very alarming. It is high time that the State government do something for them and rescue their familie,”he said.

The State hoisted National Flag and organised programmes in all the districts and mandal headquarters in the State. The BJP also felicitated family members of Telangana martyrs on the occasion. eom