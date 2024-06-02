BRS wins Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 11:58 AM

Hyderabad: Even as the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation are underway, BRS secured the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency bypoll here on Sunday. BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy secured 763 votes and won with a majority of 108 against his Congress counterpart Manne Jeevan Reddy in the bypoll.

The BRS win in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s home district comes as a major shocker for the ruling Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha poll counting on Tuesday. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of the incumbent BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy who shifted his loyalties to the Congress and won the Kalwakurthy Assembly segment in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am at the Mahbubnagar government boys junior college. Against 1,439 voters, around 1,437 elected representatives cast their votes in the polling held on March 28 this year. However, the counting was delayed due to the Lok Sabha polls.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, senior leader and former Minister T Harish Rao and several others thanked the voters of the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency for keeping faith in the leadership of the party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They also congratulated Naveen Kumar Reddy and thanked the party cadre who worked relentlessly for the party’s victory.