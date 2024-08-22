Congress cheated farmers by failing to extend loan waiver: Ramanna

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 06:09 PM

File photo of Jogu Ramanna

Adilabad: Demanding unconditional crop loan waiver, cadres of BRS held protests across erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

In Adilabad, BRS district president Jogu Ramanna, participating in a protest, slammed the government for failing to implement the scheme to all farmers as promised at the time of polls. He asserted that it cheated the farmers after coming to power. He wanted it to waive off the loans without imposing conditions and to cover all the farmers.

Former MLA N Diwakar Rao demanded that the government unconditionally offer the scheme to the farmers and to implement Rythu Bharosa scheme as well. He said that only 22 lakh farmers were benefited by the initiative as against the total 70 lakh farmers in Telangana. He was addressing farmers in Mancherial.

Rao said that the BRS would launch a stir on behalf of the farmers if the government did not waive off the crop loans. Leaders Vijith Kumar, former municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, Gade Satyam and many others were present.

Farmers who did not get the loan waiver spoke at a protest held by the BRS in Chennur town. Dasari Venkata Swamy, one of the participants, said that a major portion of farmers were left by the scheme in every village. He found fault with the government for asking farmers to furnish Aadhar card to avail the waiver. Farmers expressed displeasure over the conditions.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dr RS Praveen Kumar took part in a massive rally taken out in Kaghaznagar of Kumram Asifabad district. He flayed the Congress for failing to live up to expectations of the farmers. He opined that it betrayed the farmers by imposing conditions in waiving off the crop loans. Similar protests were witnessed in Nirmal.

The protesters submitted representations to Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars seeking unconditional crop loan waiver.