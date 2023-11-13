Congress continues to face rebel threat in Adilabad

DCC chief Sajid Khan, TPCC secretary Gandrath Sujatha and former agriculture market committee chairman formed a group and raised the banner of rebellion for giving the ticket to newcomer Kandi Srinivas Reddy

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Adilabad: The Congress party is facing the threat of a rebel in the form of Sanjeeva Reddy who filed nomination as an Independent from Adilabad segment.

DCC chief Sajid Khan, TPCC secretary Gandrath Sujatha and former agriculture market committee chairman formed a group and raised the banner of rebellion for giving the ticket to newcomer Kandi Srinivas Reddy. They conducted a meeting titled Save Congress from RSS, drawing the attention of many. They threatened to field Sanjeeva Reddy if the Congress did not withdraw its decision.

However, the Congress stuck to its move to field Srinivas Reddy. No leader from the State or New Delhi consulted the dissenting trio even after Sanjeev Reddy filed nomination. “Our life was ruined with the party giving the ticket to Srinivas Reddy. We strived hard for protecting the existence of the party in Adilabad district,” the trio said.

The dissenting leaders further said that they had served the Congress for quite a long time even when the party was not in power for 10 years in a row. Unfortunately, no leader from the state approached the dissenting leaders to review their decision so far.

The leaders told their supporters that they felt humiliated to be ignored by the party after none from the State unit of the Congress tried to speak to them. Their contribution was underestimated and so did their request to change the candidate.

Meanwhile, similar dissent can be sensed in the Congress party’s units of Boath and Sirpur (T) segments. Dr Vannela Ashok, who was replaced by Ade Gajender, filed nomination on the ticket of Yuga Tulasi party from Boath segment. Dasari Venkatesh, an aspirant of the party’s ticket submitted papers as an Independent from Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency.