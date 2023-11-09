Congress daydreaming of ruling Telangana, says KTR at Kodangal

Revanth Reddy, who was selling tickets to aspirants for contesting the elections, had the dubious distinction of damaging Kodangal’s reputation at the national level with his cash-for-vote scam, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao tore into TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in the latter’s constituency of Kodangal on Thursday, listing out Reddy’s corrupt history and stating that the Congress leader, who was a real estate broker, would soon be heading to jail.

Revanth Reddy, who was selling tickets to aspirants for contesting the elections, had the dubious distinction of damaging Kodangal’s reputation at the national level with his cash-for-vote scam, he told a massive gathering that came out for his roadshow. The TPCC president, who was now known as ‘Rate-entha Reddy’, had also offered huge money to Bomraspet sarpanch Narsimha Naik to join the join the Congress. Other sarpanches were also approached with huge sums of money, but the BRS sarpanches did not fall prey and had lodged complaints with the police, Rama Rao said, pointing out that this was at a time when TPCC posts and tickets were being sold openly in the Congress.

“In the past, it was cash-for-vote and now it is rate-for-seat. By mistake, if he gets votes, he will make plots of Kodangal and sell them as he is a top real estate broker,” Rama Rao said.

Making light of the TPCC president’s move to challenge BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in Kamareddy, the BRS working president said for Revanth Reddy’s stature, BRS candidate Narender Reddy was sufficient and that he would defeat the TPCC president again convincingly.

Going by the huge gathering and support for BRS at Kodangal, Revanth Reddy might even withdraw his nomination, he said, adding that the Congress was daydreaming about coming to power in Telangana.

“Do you want a leader who will be among the people or one who will go to jail?” Rama Rao asked, adding time was not far away, when Revanth Reddy would go to jail again.

“After Narender Reddy is elected with a bumper majority, I will personally discuss with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his promotion. This will benefit you (people) a lot” Rama Rao said.

In Karnataka, people, especially farmers were lamenting for electing the Congress. Farmers from the neighbouring State had come here and staged protests against the Congress government for failing to supply power to agriculture sector, he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while campaigning at Vikarabad had openly admitted that five hours of power was being supplied to farmers.

The Chief Minister had formally launched the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PLRI) the lift operations at Kollapur. This would facilitate in providing River Krishna water to 1.25 lakh acres in Kodangal alone within two years, he said.

“Do you want current (power) or Congress? Do you want schemes or scams, think wisely,” Rama Rao said.