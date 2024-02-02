Congress deceived youth by not issuing Group-I notification: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy, the State BJP President, highlighted the Congress party's deception, pointing to the State government's failure to release notifications for Group-I examinations on February 1.

2 February 2024

Hyderabad: State BJP President G Kishan Reddy said the State government’s failure to issue notification for Group-I examinations on February 1 had once again exposed the true colour of the Congress party, which had been deceiving the people of the State for decades.

As part of the election promise, the Congress party had announced that it would issue Group-1 notification on February 1 and even published advertisements in leading newspapers announcing the dates of Group-I and other examinations, but it failed to do so, he said.

“The Congress party, which has a long history of breaking promises and cheating, has once again exposed its true nature. The youth of the State, who believed and voted for Congress in the assembly elections have been cheated. There is an attempt to strategically bypass other promises, just like Group-I”, he alleged.