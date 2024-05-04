Public aversion growing towards Congress leadership: Ponnala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 09:10 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister, Ponnala Lakshmaiah stated on Saturday that the Congress Party which had made lavish promises before the elections, proved to be low on delivery after coming to power.

Addressing a news conference he said there was a growing aversion among the people towards the Congress leadership for the yawning gap between its words and deeds.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for adding 13 more promises, the party would be fulfilling in case of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister, to the long list of the party assurance, he called him the monarch of mendacity.

Lying had been his way of life. People were no longer ready to take any more promises from him. The Congress Party itself was not confident of Rahul Gandhi coming to power. All the 420 promises made by the Congress in the State were thrown to winds.

Even the six guarantees proved to be big lies. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reap the consequences of depriving the country of Rs 4.5 lakh crore worth of public assets during his ten year rule. Only Adani and Ambani were benefited from his privatisation spree, he added.