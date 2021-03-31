Congress demands probe into financial mismanagement by Telangana govt

He said the government did not even clarify the observations made by the CAG with regard to alleged financial irregularities during 2014-19

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Alleging that the State government was involved in scams worth over Rs 10,000 crore, former Minister Mohd Ali Shabbir on Wednesday demanded that the Central government order a probe into the financial irregularities pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its latest reports.

He said the government did not even clarify the observations made by the CAG with regard to alleged financial irregularities during 2014-19.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Ali Shabbir demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao clarify the observations made by the CAG on all the issues, “failing which it would be deemed that the government was involved in a large scale corruption.”

He also condemned the Chief Minister’s remarks against former Minister and Nagarjuna Sagar candidate K Jana Reddy, claiming that the latter supported Chandrashekhar Rao during the Telangana movement and had declined the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh during the peak of the Statehood movement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .