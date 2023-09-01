Koppula demands AICC to come up with national declaration on promises made in Telangana

Addressing a news conference, he said the Congress party leadership ought to implement what it had promised in Telangana in all the Congress-ruled states including Karnataka and Rajasthan if it was sincere on the welfare and development of the Dalits and tribal communities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:52 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: SC development minister Koppula Eashwar asked the AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge to come out with a Dalit declaration at the national level incorporating all the key promises that the Congress made for the dalits and tribal communities as part of its Chevella Declaration.

He said people in Telangana state were no longer be fooled and deceived once again by the Congress party that ruled the country for over five decades. India has over 40 crore SCs and STs. Their development was neglected by the successive governments.

The BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the implementation of the Dalit development programmes to the next level. The Dalit Bandhu assistance of Rs 10 lakh being extended by the BRS government would change the socio-economic profile of the Dalit communities soon.

In addition to this, a slew of measures were initiated for the development of education. So far as the ST development was concerned, the government had issued pattas for over four lakhs acres of podu lands in favour of the tribal farmers.