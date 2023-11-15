| Congress Embarrasses Itself On X By Trying To Outscore Brs

Congress embarrasses itself on X by trying to outscore BRS

Published Date - 03:49 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: Taking the ongoing social media war to the next level, the Congress social media wing attempted to troll the BRS over the hashtag “#CurrentaaCongressaa”, only to embarrass itself in front of netizens. The post went viral after the BRS gave a quick retort.

For the last few days, the hashtag “#CurrentaaCongressaa” has been trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the Congress government’s inability in Karnataka to fulfill its electoral promise to supply electricity for even five hours. Several BRS supporters and social media users led by the BRS social media wing, capitalised on the trend, urging people to decide whether they prefer current (electricity) or Congress.

In a bid to counter the social media trend, the official handle of the Telangana Congress on X posted, “#CurrentaaCongressaa kadu.. Currently Congress (sic),” stating that it’s not Current (electricity) or Congress, but Currently Congress.

However, the BRS social media wing was quick to seize the moment and delivered a sharp retort. “Thanks for participating in our hashtag #CurrentaaCongressaa trending. Likewise, your party cadre will also queue up at polling booths on November 30 to vote for BRS party (sic),” the official handle of the BRS responded, thus deflating the Congress attempt to score a few brownie points.

Thanks for participating in our hashtag #CurrentaaCongressaa trending. Likewise, your party cadre will also queue up at polling booths on November 30th to vote for @BRSparty https://t.co/yU1Sf100RG — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 15, 2023