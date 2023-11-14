Telangana: BJP leader joins BRS in Khammam

Rudra Pradeep along with several other cadres of BJP joined BRS in the presence of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar welcoming BJP leader Rudra Pradeep into BRS in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Khammam district general secretary Rudra Pradeep has quit the party and joined the BRS.

He along with several other cadres of BJP joined BRS in the presence of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Tuesday. It was a good development that a young and enthusiastic leader like Pradeep joined the BRS party, the minister said.

Pradeep was sincere towards people and public problems and worked to solve those problems and the party needs leaders Pradeep who work selflessly, Ajay Kumar said after welcoming the BJP workers into the party.

Hitting out at Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao, the minister said the former had lost his mind. Instead of what he did for the development of Khammam, the Congress leader was claiming credit for the works done by the BRS government.

People in Khammam have rejected Nageswara Rao once and would do the same. The public in every municipal division in the city were not accepting him and seeing as an outsider, Ajay Kumar said, adding that he could name more than 100 people in every division but Nageswara Rao could hardly know 10 people.

The Congress candidate has a very lowly opinion of people, the poor, downward castes and religions. It was unfortunate he denigrated Mudiraj community and he should mend his ways otherwise people would teach him a fitting lesson, the BRS candidate said.

Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, BRS town president Pagadala Nagaraju, leaders Pilli Vijay Pal, SK Rehman, Goli Rama Rao and others were present.