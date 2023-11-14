Telangana: Spirited response to CM KCR’s questions at Haliya

Over 1 lakh people are estimated to have attended the public meeting holding party flags and placards saying “Vote for BRS”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Praja Ashirwadha Sabha at Haliya in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Nalgonda: The public responded in a single voice saying no when BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked them whether they agreed with the statements of Congress leaders on free power to agriculture, Dharani portal and Rythu Bandhu at the Praja Ashirwadha Sabha at Haliya in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Over 1 lakh people are estimated to have attended the public meeting holding party flags and placards saying “Vote for BRS”. Women almost outnumbered men and enthusiastically raised slogans of “Jai KCR”.

Also Read Beware of political tourists, says CM KCR

Stating that he had announced 24 hours of free power within two years of the BRS coming to power, Chandrashekhar Rao said Congress leader K Jana Reddy had challenged that he would quit the Congress and join the BRS if the Chief Minister managed to implement his announcement. Though the promise was implemented within one and a half year, Jana Reddy was yet to keep his word and had also contested against BRS candidate Nomula Bhagath in the Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll, he said.

When he reminded the people how Jana Reddy was defeated, the venue reverberated with slogans of “Jai KCR”. The people also responded in a single voice, saying ‘No’ when the Chief Minister asked them whether Rythu Bandhu was a ‘waste of money’ as alleged by Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

When he reminded them of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s statement on three hours of power, and asked them what they thought of it, farmers responded with loud laughter. The entire crowd raised hands when the Chief Minister asked whether they wanted continuation of 24 hours of free electricity to the agriculture sector. He then asked cameramen of television channels to pan their cameras to show the public opinion.

Levelling satires on the Congress argument that three hours of electricity was enough if farmers used 10HP pump-sets, he said farmers in Telangana used 3HP pump-sets, which the Congress leaders were unaware of.

The public also responded with a loud ‘No’ when Chandrashekhar Rao asked whether Dharani should be cancelled as the Congress leaders wanted. Impressed by the huge turnout of people and their enthusiastic response, he exuded confidence that BRS candidate Nomula Bhagath would win with a majority of over 70,000 to 80,000 votes.