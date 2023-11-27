Congress going all out to stall all funds to farmers, says Harish Rao

Telangana would meet the same fate as Karnataka if the Congress came to power, Harish Rao said, pointing out that Karnataka farmers were not getting even 3 hours of power supply and there was no Rythu Bandhu in Karnataka.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:17 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress was making all out efforts to ensure that farmers were starved of funds by repeatedly writing to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop the release of the Yasangi installment of Rythu Bandhu.

Though the Congress first wrote and the ECI stopped the disbursal of the funds, the ECI had later allowed the issuance of funds. However, just because he spoke about these funds being released during campaign meetings, the Congress vice-president G Niranjan again wrote to the ECI, forcing the Commission to stop the funds completely till the elections were over.

Addressing a meeting at Jharasangam in Zaheerabad constituency on Monday, the Minister said the government wanted to release the funds as the farmers in Telangana were preparing for Yasangi cultivation. The Congress had stopped this. However, the the Congress would not be able to stop for long as the BRS government would release Rythu Bandhu funds immediately after coming into power besides increasing the benefit to Rs 16,000 per acre.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not bring the scheme to just benefit in the elections, but to keep farmers in the State debt-free and to help them buy fertilisers and seeds at the time of sowing operations, Harish Rao said, calling upon voters of Zaheerabad to teach a lesson to the Congress by voting against them in the elections.

Telangana would meet the same fate as Karnataka if the Congress came to power, he said, pointing out that Karnataka farmers were not getting even 3 hours of power supply and there was no Rythu Bandhu in Karnataka.