Congress Government committed to implementing six guarantees, says Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu formally launched the Praja Palana programme at Abdullapurmet, Ibrahimpatnam constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:04 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The Praja Palana programme to accept applications for the five guarantees to be implemented by the Congress government, commenced across the State on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, he said the Congress government was committed to implementing the six guarantees. Applications for identification of eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner were being accepted through Grama Sabhas across the State.

“This is not a feudal government but a people’s government. The opposition parties are hoping that the Congress government fails to implement the six guarantees and this reflects their lack of commitment towards people’s welfare” Bhatti Vikramarka slammed.

In the last nine years, the BRS Government did not issue ration cards and houses for the poor. During my People’s March from Adilabad to Khammam, many people, especially women, appealed for the sanction of houses and jobs, he recalled, adding that cases were booked against those who questioned the then government for its failures.

As part of the Praja Palana programme, applications are being received for identifying beneficiaries for the five guarantees. For every 100 families, one counter has been set up and officials are receiving applications at every counter. Applications would be accepted till January 6.

“Unlike the past government, the Congress Government will extend welfare schemes benefits to all people, irrespective of their political affiliations. There will be no political discrimination” Bhatti Vikramarka asserted.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that during the People’s March, he had promised that financial assistance would be extended to all those people, who wished to construct their houses. Accordingly, Rs.5 lakh assistance was being extended for construction of houses, he added.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said one family has to file only one application. Under this one application, all the details pertaining to five guarantees have to be filled by the applicants.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had personally designed the application form by spending a lot of time. In case applicants fail to submit the filled in applications at the counters today, they can submit the same at Gram Panchayat office, MPDO or MRO offices as well till January 6, he explained.

“People do not have to worry as this programme will be conducted once in every four months” Sandeep Kumar Sultania said, adding all those who were getting pensions need not submit fresh applications. Only those, who were not receiving pensions, have to apply under respective categories.

After submission of applications, officials will process them and identification of beneficiaries will be taken up. This exercise would also be taken up at the earliest, he said.