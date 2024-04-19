Bhatti Vikramarka says Congress never announced farm loan waiver within 100 days

After speaking extensively on diverse issues, State finances, power sector, current political situation, the Deputy Chief Minister answered a volley of questions during the two-hour programme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 09:02 PM

Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Taking a sharp ‘U’ turn on farm loan waiver assured during Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress had never promised to waive farm loans within 100 days of coming to power. “Yes, we had promised to waive Rs. 2 lakh farm loan. We will definitely fulfill the promise post elections,” Bhatti Vikramarka said at the Meet the Press programme here on Friday.

On the opposition charges that many farmers had died by suicide in 100 days of Congress government, he said the government had no such information. “The government is prepared to address the farmers issues and will extend all support to them,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

On the predictions of political parties that there would be drastic changes in the State political scenario post Lok Sabha elections, he said they were mere speculations.

“Irrespective of any attempts by the opposition parties, the Congress government will continue in power for five years in the State,” the Deputy Chief Minister assured adding that the State government would fulfil the aspirations of the people without imposing any additional burden on them.

Countering the BJP leaders’ claims that union government had extended Rs.10 lakh crore financial grants to Telangana in the last 10 years, the Deputy Chief Minister said the State received its rightful share and nothing extra.

It was completely false and malicious attempt to mislead the people. Telangana received nearly Rs.3.70 lakh crore. In fact, Telangana did not get its due share in the direct and indirect taxes paid to the Central government, he slammed.

Stating that the past government had ruined the power sector, the Deputy Chief Minister said power was purchased a unit for Rs.20 and imposed heavy financial burden on the people. On the contrary, the Congress government was procuring a unit at Rs.10, he said, adding that the State government would come up with a new power policy shortly.